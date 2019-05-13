Van Heusen Launches its Largest Store in Mumbai on Linking Road, Bandra

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Van Heusen, Indias premium formal wear brand for men and women from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited launched a new store in Bandra with gorgeous Bollywood actress Radhika Apte who is known for her distinct style. The upscale fashion store is located in the heart of the city at Linking Road. With the launch of the new store, Van Heusen now has 16 stores in Mumbai. On the occasion of the store launch, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer, Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, "Van Heusen has over the last decade carved a niche for itself as a renowned fashion brand with a strong presence across leading cities and towns of India. Today, Van Heusen enjoys a high recall value and is perceived as a brand that provides power dressing to young professionals. We are happy to be at the forefront of the fashion revolution that is underway in one of the largest cities in India, Mumbai. The launch of our new brand outlet at Linking Road takes our store count in the state to 27. We are delighted with the overwhelming response we have received and are confident of catering to the growing demand with the right offering. The expansive store is spread across 2200 sq. ft., offering an array of wardrobe options for both men and women ranging from corporate suits to fashion jackets, casual work-wear to club wear and the right accessories to complete the look. Each product reflects modern styles, along with cutting edge innovation in fabric and technology. Taking a fresh approach towards casual menswear and womenswear, the new store hosts of collections from Van Heusens sub-brands including VDot and Van Heusen sport. The VDot range of clothes is bold and expressive in terms of styles and designs. The Van Heusen Sport line is constructed with knits, stretchable fabric and blends of linen, making the ensembles breathable and refreshing, and the preferred choice for both office wear and beyond. The latest Innerwear, Athleisure and Loungewear for men and women are a collection of new and innovative products - bearing features for best-in-class comfort and fit. Each product which has been crafted with elevated fashion and new age fabric is designed to offer a differentiated range to the various consumer segments. As part of the celebrations, Van Heusen introduced an exciting offer for its first 100 customers who can avail a special discount of Rs. 1000 on purchase of Rs. 2500 worth merchandise. Thats not all; the brand surprised some of its consumers with fun giveaways and rewards. Store Address: Van Heusen, Plot no. 105, Linking Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai 400054. About Van HeusenVan Heusen is India's No. 1 premium lifestyle brand for professionals. With a rich heritage of 128 years in United States of America, the brand entered India in 1990. Over a period of its 25 years of history in India, Van Heusen has emerged as a fashion authority for the ever evolving Indian consumer and has established itself as the one stop destination for the latest trends. Today, Van Heusen is not only the most preferred work wear brand, but also effortlessly straddles across the entire spectrum of occasions like casuals, ceremonial and party wear. About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail LimitedAditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India's largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, lose to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets in over 700+ cities and towns. Image 1: Van Heusen, Bandra, Linking Road Image 2: L-R Abhay Bahugune, COO, Van Heusen & Actress Radhika Apte PWRPWR