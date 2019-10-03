Vande Bharat Express a gift for Vaishno Devi devotees: PM

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the launch of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express as a "Navratri gift" for devotees of Vaishno Devi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express from the New Delhi Railway Station and said it was a "big gift" for Jammu and Kashmir's development. "A Navratri gift for my sisters and brothers of Jammu as well as devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi! The New Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra will improve connectivity as well as spiritual tourism," the prime minister tweeted. PTI NAB NAB DVDV