Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig join 'Bad Boys' sequel

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Actors Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charles Melton have joined Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Sony's "Bad Boys 4 Life".Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the film, reported Variety. Peter Craig has penned the script with Joe Carnahan doing a rewrite. Chris Bremmer is the current writer.Hudgens, Ludwig, and Melton will play a modern, highly specialised police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys when a new threat emerges in Miami. Production is set to start sometime next month and the film is slated for theatrical release January 17, 2020.Joe Pantoliano is also on board to return as Captain Howard.Jerry Bruckheimer returns as producer. Doug Belgrad will also produce, as will Smith. Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, and James Lassiter are executive producers. PTI SHDSHD