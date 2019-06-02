Vanessa Lachey joins 'BH90210' cast

Los Angeles, Jun 2 (PTI) Actor Vanessa Lachey has been roped in to play Jason Priestley's wife in Fox's "Beverly Hills 90210" ("BH90210") reboot.According to Deadline, the "Top Chef Junior" host and "Dads" alum is the second non-90210 actor to join the new show, following La La Anthony's casting opposite Brian Austin Green. Lachey took to Instagram to share her excitement about joining the project. "My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code. I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestleys wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin out to this song," she wrote.The show's original stars Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Green (David Silver), Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor) and Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders) are all returning for the reboot. "BH90210" will premiere on Fox TV on August 7. PTI SHDSHD