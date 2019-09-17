scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Varanasi-Dehradun Air India services to begin from Sep 28

Dehradun, Sep 16 (PTI) Air India will begin services between Uttarakhand capital Dehradun and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from September 28, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday.This service will provide better connectivity to pilgrims in Varanasi in UP and Haridwar and Rishikesh in the hill state, he said. Aviation Advisor, Uttarakhand government, Capt Deep Shrivastava, in a press release, said the service will be operational on Wednesday and Saturday every week till October 26. PTI DPT ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos