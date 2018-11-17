Varavara Rao taken into custody by Pune Police

(Eds: Adding more details, background) Pune, Nov 17 (PTI) Telugu poet Varavara Rao, accused of having Maoist links, was taken into custody Saturday by Pune police from Hyderabad in a case related to Elgar Parishad conclave, a senior official said here.Rao was so far under house arrest in Hyderabad.Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune) Shivaji Bodakhe said an extension of his house arrest, granted by the Hyderabad High Court, expired on November 15.On October 26, Pune police had taken into custody co-accused Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves, while Sudha Bharadwaj was taken into custody the next day.Left-leaning activists Rao, Ferreira, Gonsalves, Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha were arrested on August 28 after Pune police conducted raids at various places in the country in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.The police alleged that the activists had links with the Maoists, who backed Elgar Parishad event held in Pune on December 31 last year. The Parishad, the police alleged, led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district the next day.However, the activists were put under house arrest on Supreme Court's order. The apex court subsequently said Pune police can go ahead with the probe.Of these five activists, Navlakha has not been taken into custody yet.Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, theinvestigating officer, said a court in Hyderabad dismissedRao's application against the transit warrant obtained by PunePolice Friday."He will be produced before a court in Pune on Sunday," the officer added.On November 15, police filed a charge sheet againstactivists Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, RonaWilson and Sudhir Dhavale in the same case. These five hadbeen arrested on June 6.The charge sheet alleged that Maoists were tryingto mobilise and incite Dalits, and Elgar Parishad was part ofthis strategy."Some Maoist leaders were also conspiring toassassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.The Maoist-backed conclave "aggravated" the violenceat Koregaon Bhima, the charge sheet said.It did not name Rao, Bharadwaj and three others whowere arrested in August.On January 1 this year, Dalits came under attack at an event which commemorated the 1818 Koregaon Bhima battle.In the battle, forces of the Peshwa, the ruler of Pune, were defeated by the British East India Company. While Dalits see the victory as an assertion of their identity as the British forces included Mahar (a formerly untouchable caste) soldiers, Hindu right-wingorganisations opposed the celebration. PTI SPK AAR KRK DPB