Vardhan seeks proposal from Punjab govt for dedicating AIIMS to Nanak Dev

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Tuesday sought a detailed proposal from Punjab for dedicating the second AIIMS in the state to the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, in response to a request made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in this regard. Singh had raised the issue during his meeting with the health minister here. The senior Congress leader said he had in separate letters to the Union health and finance ministers sought the Centre's permission to dedicate the second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Punjab to this special occasion. Singh pointed out that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured consideration of the matter after the release of the Union Budget, a statement by the Punjab government said. The northern state's first AIIMS is coming up at Bathinda, while the second one is proposed either at Ludhiana or Jalandhar. Talking to media after his meeting with Vardhan, the Punjab chief minister said the Rs 250-crore PIMS Jalandhar building can be used for this purpose (setting up the second AIIMS). He also said that all clearances for the AIIMS Bathinda project have been given by the state government. Singh said the health minister assured that he would consider the demand after receiving a formal proposal. The chief minister also sought the approval from the minister for PGI's satellite centre at Ferozepur. Punjab has transferred land to PGI, but the file is pending approval with the Union Health Ministry. The border district of Ferozepur is one of the 120 backward aspirational districts selected by NITI Aayog for development, Singh said. The drug menace faced by the state also came up for discussion in the meeting, with Singh reiterating his demand for a national policy on drugs. The chief minister said he sought central assistance for drug treatment, to which the health minister said his department would be happy to support the state's efforts. PTI SKC SRY