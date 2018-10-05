Varian Signs Educational Partnerships with Reliance Group in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Varian Advanced Radiotherapy Clinical School Established at Group's Flagship Hospital in Mumbai PALO ALTO, California, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has signed an educational partnership with one of India's leading hospital groups to provide greater access to training in advanced radiotherapy and radiosurgery techniques. The Varian Advanced Clinical School will run courses at the Reliance Group's' Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Mumbai, where the region's first Varian Edge radiosurgery system was installed in 2016. The clinical school is aimed at radiation oncologists, medical physicists and radiation therapy technologists in India. As well as advanced treatment delivery techniques such as stereotactic radiosurgery and adaptive radiotherapy, courses will focus on imaging, patient positioning, contouring and treatment planning. "The new clinical school will run multi-day courses giving individuals and teams the clinical knowledge they need to implement advanced treatment techniques at their own institutes," said Dr. Santosh Shetty, executive director and chief operating officer of KDAH. "We believe knowledge is power when shared, and we are pleased to be working with the world's leading provider of radiotherapy systems and software on these important educational programs." "By collaborating with KDAH and the Reliance Group in this way, we hope to make a meaningful difference to radiotherapy and radiosurgery expertise in India and move a step closer to our goal of creating a world free from the fear of cancer," added Ashok Kakkar, senior managing director of Varian India. In addition to the Clinical School, Varian and KDAH will be providing an advanced fellowship program for radiation therapy technologists, providing them with skills to implement high-end treatment modalities. "We are proud to partner with Varian for the first stereotactic school in the region," said Tina Ambani, chairperson of Kokilaben Hospital & Reliance Hospitals Group. "This will go a long way in meeting the highly technical training needs through a structured delivery program and contribute significantly to the ever-growing cancer treatment space." "We are excited to open this new clinical school in India specializing in stereotactic radiotherapy in partnership with KDAH," said Chris Toth, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "The clinical schools are the perfect platform to share and exchange knowledge amongst clinicians all over the country and help drive the clinical implementation of these advanced techniques." About Varian Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter. PWRPWR