Varian Signs Educational Partnerships with Reliance Group in India

About Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute is one of India's most advanced quaternary care facilities. As the flagship social initiative of the Reliance Group, the hospital is designed to raise India's global standing as a healthcare hub, with emphasis on excellence in clinical services, diagnostic facilities and research. The hospital has over 350 full-time specialists providing evidence-based healthcare. KDAH has been rated as the number one hospital in Mumbai for the last three years and is the only hospital in Mumbai to have all the four quality accreditations (JCI, NABH, CAP & NABL)