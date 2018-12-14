Various international agencies have indicated intention to support NCAP: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Various international agencies including some of the United Nation's, the World Bank and the Bloomberg Philanthropies have indicated their intention to support the implementation of India's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), that proposes multiple strategies to tackle air pollution in the country, the Lok Sabha was told Friday.Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma told the Lower House in a written reply that discussions have begun with the agencies to evolve 'Technical Assistance Programmes' to expedite the implementation of NCAP.The total budget proposed for implementation of NCAP, which has been finalized by the ministry, for the financial year 2018-19 and 2019-20 is Rs 300 crore.In order to comprehensively address the increasing level of air pollution across the country, the Ministry has finalized the NCAP as a pan India time-bound national level strategy. "Various International agencies such as World Bank, United Nation agencies, Bloomberg Philanthropies, GIZ, Swiss Development Corporation, AFD (French funding agency) etc. have indicated their intention to support NCAP implementation in the country."Discussions have started with them to evolve Technical Assistance Programmes in order to expedite the implementation of NCAP in the country. As part of Technical Assistance Programme, two-four cities are expected to be taken up by each of these international agencies for providing necessary support under NCAP," Sharma said.The overall objective of the NCAP is a comprehensive management plan for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution besides augmenting the air quality monitoring network across the country.The main components of NCAP include city-specific air pollution abatement action plan for 102 cities of the country, increasing number of monitoring stations, creation of Technical Assessment Cell, technology support, public participation on planning and implementation, among others. The Ministry has earlier said that the NCAP will be notified sometime this month. PTI TDS TDS TIRTIR