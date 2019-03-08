Various metro projects across the country inaugurated this week: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said four metro projects have been inaugurated across the country this week, foundation of another has been laid and one more section of Delhi Metro in Noida will be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday flagged off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro's 23-km North-South corridor through video conference from Kanpur and in Ghaziabad inaugurated the 9.63-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Red Line. Modi also laid the foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail project. The Prime Minister enumerated the number of metro projects inaugurated by him or in the offing, a tweet in Hindi by the PMO, quoting him said. Today, Lucknow and Ghaziabad metro projects are being inaugurated, and foundation stone being laid of Agra metro, he said. "Tomorrow, a metro section in Noida will be inaugurated. Yesterday Nagpur Metro was opened, and this week Ahmedabad Metro also got inaugurated," Modi said. On Monday, he had inaugurated a 6.5-km stretch of phase one of the Ahmedabad Metro train service in that city.After inaugurating the stretch, connecting Vastral to Apparel park area, Modi had also taken a ride in the metro.On Thursday, he had addressed a gathering in Nagpur via video conferencing after inaugurating the 13.5 km first phase of Nagpur Metro connecting Khapri-Sitaburdi areas in the city. On Saturday, Modi will inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, officials said Friday.The completely elevated section with six stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City -- will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital. PTI KND RCJ