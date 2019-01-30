Varun Bahl launches pret label at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Ace couturier Varun Bahl on Wednesday presented his ready-to-wear collection at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019, marking the launch of his pret label. The designer, who returned to LFW after four years, said as an artiste it is important for him to reinvent and launching 'Varun Bahl Pret' was a step in that direction. "I wanted to create something which women can wear from day to night. I wanted to do this pret line for a really long time and I am finally here. Survival is very difficult in fashion industry and it is really important to keep reinventing yourself," Bahl told PTI.The collection was a mix of unique prints and delicate touches of hand-embellishment crafted on fabrics like double-georgette, moss-crepe, silk satin, cotton-silk, handwoven Chanderi, tussar, and organza. Bahl picked his signature colour palette comprising of old rose, pistachio, duck egg blue, ochre, olive, faded mustard, and pearl grey, with an emphasis on ivory as the base tone. The designer, known for his intricately crafted bridal wear, hopes people will like his pret range as much as they love his couture collections."I am hoping that people will love these garments. Till now, I have got really good response and hope every body appreciates it in the market," he said.The collection included kurtas, lehengas, sarees, dresses, cardigans, culottes and trousers specially designed keeping in mind Indian body types. Bahl said his target buyers are young, aspiring Indian women who are looking for signature pieces that add a "distinct design value to their wardrobe". LFW will be held till February 3 at the JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex here. PTI SHD BKBK