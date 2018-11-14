Varun Dhawan to attend 'October' screening at IFFI

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for the screening of his film "October", which is a part of the festival's Panorama segment."It was my dad who informed me that 'October' was chosen to be part of the Panorama Section at IFFI. Since the time the film released, I have had many people come up to me and tell me how it has touched them or how they couldnt believe that a film like this was made in India. Its great that it is being showcased with the best movies this year," Varun said in a statement here. In the Shoojit Sircar-directed film, Varun played the role of Dan, a hotel trainee who undergoes a transformation when his colleague Shuili (Banita Sandhu), is hospitalised after a freak accident. The 31-year-old actor was praised for his restrained portrayal of a man grappling with a crisis."A lot of aspiring actors have told me that their teachers show them scenes from this movie. All this is touching but I really didn't do much acting (in 'October'). Shoojitda just made me live the film," Varun said.The actor is currently busy shooting for "Kalank". He has been signed up for a dance film with director Remo DSouza and an action-entertainer with Shashank Khaitan. IFFI will begin from November 20 in Goa. PTI KKP BKBK