Vasundhara greets Scindia, Cong leaders,

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) BJP leader and outgoing chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday greeted Congress leaders and newly appointed CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at their oath ceremony here.She also affectionately met her nephew and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and the warm gesture caught the attention of the guests and people around.Raje shared stage with the leaders of various political parties and shook hands with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.