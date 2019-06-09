Vault of Daan-Ghati temple in Mathura sealed

Mathura (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) The vault (khajana ghar) of Daan-Ghati temple here has been sealed and security personnel deployed to guard its treasure on the orders of a court, officials said Sunday. The authorities also installed CCTV cameras around the vault containing about two crore coins and valuables at the Daan-Ghati temple, which is one of the two main temples of Goverdhan Parikrama. Sub-divisional magistrate Nagendra Singh executed the court orders in the presence of Deputy SP Kailash Chandra Pandey and Sri Giriraj Sevak Samiti Goverdhan Secretary Rama Kant Kaushik. Kaushik had filed a complaint with the police last month alleging that former manager Dal Chand Chaudhary was involved in embezzlement of temple fund. Chaudhary was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed on May 25. According to the FIR, the accused was involved in alleged embezzlement of fund to the tune of 7.44 crore from the seva contract account of the temple in Mathura in western Uttar Pradesh. PTI CORR SMNSMN