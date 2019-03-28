Vector Consulting Group Continues to Grow With New Recruits From Top B-schools

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Vector Consulting Group, the largest and fastest growing management consulting company in the space of Theory of Constraints (TOC) in India, has recruited from premier institutes like IIMs, XLRI, ISB and S P Jain School of Global Management in the recently concluded placement season for 2019. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840444/Vector_Logo.jpg) The company has recruited 16 candidates from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM BLR), Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC), Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore), Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Indian School of Business (ISB), and S P Jain School of Global Management (Dubai) campuses. With the new addition, the team size of Vector will be 140 consultants. Mr. Sachin Jain, Senior Consultant, Vector Consulting Group, said, "We have created a unique, high-performance, stress-free environment. The abnormally low attrition rates are a validation of this culture. I believe, people joining our team are going to be part of the happiest consulting workplace on this planet." About Vector Consulting Group Vector Consulting Group is the leading management consulting firm in the space of Theory of Constraints (TOC) consulting in India. It engages with organizations to help them gain market share by building unique supply chain & operations capabilities that provide a competitive edge in the market. Vector Consulting Group is engaged with India's most renowned industrial houses such as Tata, Godrej, Bajaj Electricals, Raymond, and Kirloskar Oil Engines etc. For more information, visit our website https://www.vectorconsulting.in/ PWRPWR