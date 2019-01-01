VECV sales up 2.4% at 6,236 units in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, Tuesday reported 2.4 per cent increase in sales for December 2018 to 6,236 units.The company had sold 6,087 units in December 2017, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded total sales of 6,113 units in December 2018 as compared to 5,955 units in the year-ago month, up 2.6 per cent, it added.In the domestic market, sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 5,112 units last month as against 5,045 units the same month a year ago, up 1.3 per cent, the company said.Exports of the Eicher brand of CVs were at 1,001 units in December 2018 as compared to 910 units in December 2017, a growth of 10.0 per cent, it added.On the other hand, Volvo trucks posted sales of 123 units last month as compared to 132 units in December 2017, the company said. PTI RKL BAL