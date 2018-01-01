scorecardresearch
VECV sales up 49.5 pc at 6,087 units in December

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles today reported a 49.5 per cent increase in total sales at 6,087 units in December.

The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 4,071 units in December 2016, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

The November sales figure includes 5,955 units of Eicher brand and 132 units of Volvo brand. PTI MSS SBT

