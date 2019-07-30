Vedanta Foundation distributes laptops to 3,000 students in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Vedanta Foundation on Tuesday distributed 3,000 free laptops to students of Vedanta PG Girls College at Ringus in Sikar district of Rajasthan. The laptops were distributed to 3,000 girls belonging to nearby villages. "This initiative has been undertaken in a bid to support less privileged students achieve their dreams," a release said. Hindustan Zinc Chairman Kiran Agarwal and Vedanta Foundation Trustee Suman Didwania were present on the occasion. PTI SDA RVK