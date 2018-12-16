Vedanta Ltd welcomes NGT order; says workers to get back livelihood

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Mining company Vedanta Ltd Saturday welcomed the National Green Tribunal order to resume operations at the company's facility in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, and said those affected by the plant's closure will get back their source of livelihood.In a statement issued late Saturday, Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite Copper Plant, Chief Executive Officer, P Ramnath said, "We welcome the order given by the National Green Tribunal on allowing us to resume operations of our copper smelter at Thoothukudi". "We are happy that all those affected by the closure will get back their source of livelihood and the town of Thoothukudi will revert back to normalcy," he said in the statement.Stating that the company had been operating smelter by adapting "best practices" followed globally, the official noted, "We thank the people of Thoothukudi for the faith reposed in us and for their support"."We will continue to work for the welfare of the communities around the region and remain committed to grow sustainably along with the people of Thoothukudi," he said.The National Green Tribunal Saturday set aside the Tamil Nadu government order for closure of Vedanta Ltd's sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin, which was at the centre of massive protests over alleged pollution, saying it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified".The Tamil Nadu government, meanwhile, said it would challenge in the Supreme Court the NGT order setting aside the closure of the Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin in the wake of protests by locals.PTI VIJ SRY