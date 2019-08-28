Vedanta moots Rs 800 cr plan to set up 4,000 'Nand Ghars'

Amethi (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Mining major Vedanta hasplanned an outlay of over Rs 800 crore for setting up 4,000'Nand Ghars' across the country over next few years, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said here on Wednesday.Nand Ghar is Vedanta's flagship programme todirectly benefit 2,00,000 children and 1,80,000 women on anannual basis, the company said in a statement.Vedanta's 1,000th Nand Ghar was inaugurated here onWednesday by Union Women and Child Development Minister SmritiIrani, who represents Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha.Speaking on the occasion, Irani said, "it is a greathonour to be a part of this initiative and see the communityand industry leaders come together for a noble cause thatfocuses on the overall wellbeing of children and women"."With Nand Ghar, a key component of holisticdevelopment has made its entry in Amethi. As we embark uponthe launch of 'Poshan Maah' (Nutrition Month) in September, itis good to see that Vedanta through its CSR activities hascome forward to support the government in its endeavour toenhance the development of women and children," she said.Agarwal said the inauguration of the 1000th Nand Gharis a key milestone for the flagship CSR programme of thecompany to build and refurbish Anganwadis in various statesacross the country.With these 1,000 Nand Ghars, the initiative is benefitting around 40,000 children and 30,000 women across India, he added.Nand Ghars are equipped with televisions fore-learning, solar panels for reliable power, safe drinkingwater and clean toilets.The core services provided at Nand Ghars are pre-school education to children (3-6 years) through e-learning, nutrition through pre-packed hot cooked meals to children, pregnant and lactating women, healthcare through Mobile Health Van and support to Community Health Centre, women empowerment through skill, credit linkage and entrepreneurship development, the statement said.Around 30,000 women have been covered through thewomen empowerment and skilling programme, leading to an averageincremental income of Rs 3,500 per month, it added. PTI SMI ANUANU