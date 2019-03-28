Vedanta sets up 500th 'Nand Ghar' in Jaipur

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta Group Thursday announced the setting up of its 500th 'Nand Ghar' -- a community resource centre for underprivileged children and women. The Nand Ghar project focusses on issues relating to pre-primary education, healthcare, nutrition for children and economic empowerment for women in rural India and has been designed in partnership with the Ministry of Women and Child Development.Under this project, a flagship initiative of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group, the company plans to set up 4,000 such centres across the country. It has earmarked an outlay of Rs 800 crore for setting up the said number of Nand Ghar across India."500th Nand Ghar was inaugurated at Chaksu Block in Jaipur and with this the initiative has reached out to more than 17,000 children and 15,000 women..." Vedanta said in a statement.Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Vedanta Group, had earlier said Vedanta will build 4,000 'Nand Ghar' as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, a majority of which would be in Bihar.Each Nand Ghar has clean toilets, safe drinking water and electricity through solar panels and various education and recreation facilities. PTI ABI MKJ