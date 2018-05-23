Vedanta shares crack over 7% after protests in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Shares of Vedanta plunged over 7 per cent, a day after nine people were killed in police firing as protests against the closure of Vedanta groups Sterlite Copper plant turned violent in Tamil Nadus Tuticorin.

The stock dropped 6.23 per cent to close at Rs 252.70 on BSE. During the day, it slumped 7.17 per cent to Rs 250.15.

On NSE, shares of the company dropped 7.20 per cent to end at Rs 250.50.

In terms of equity volume, 28.90 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Nine people were killed in police firing after protests against the closure of Vedanta groups Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tuticorin, with the police action drawing opposition criticism.

The protests have been going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted yesterday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting an open fire. PTI SUM ANS ANS