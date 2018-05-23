Vedanta shares drop 6% after protests in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Shares of Vedanta fell 6 per cent today on reports that nine people were killed in police firing after protests against the closure of Vedanta groups Sterlite Copper plant turned violent in Tamil Nadus Tuticorin.

After opening the day on a weak note, the stock further lost 5.80 per cent to Rs 253.85 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company dropped 6 per cent to Rs 253.75.

Nine people were killed in police firing after protests against the closure of Vedanta groups Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tuticorin, with the police action drawing opposition criticism.

The protests have been going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted yesterday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting an open fire. PTI SUM ANS