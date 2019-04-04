Vedanta working with authorities on Lanjigarh incident, says CEO

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd has said it is working with authorities that are investigating the incident at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha in which two persons were killed during a protest outside the facility. A security person was burnt to death by a mob and a protestor was killed in clashes near the Vedanta alumina refinery after locals demanding jobs tried to storm its premises last month. The mining major has also urged protestors to engage with the company on the issues that they are concerned about through existing channels. "We are saddened by the recent unfortunate incident at Lanjigarh, following a protest outside the plant, in which a protestor and a member of the Odisha Industrial Security Force were fatally injured. We have extended our sincere condolences and support to their families and are working with the authorities who are investigating the incident," company's CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said in an investor brief. "We have appealed to the protestors to engage with the company on the issues that they are concerned about through channels that already exist, and we have committed our full participation through these channels," the CEO said. The incident took place when locals were staging a demonstration near the refinery demanding jobs and other facilities, according to the police. Talking about the oil business, Srinivasan said that the company was excited about the oil discovery in the Krishna Godavari (KG) block in the Bay of Bengal, in the second exploratory well drilled. This, he said, is further to the gas discovery made in the first exploratory well. "We will need further appraisal to establish the size and potential of the discovery," he added. The company's zinc and silver businesses continue to create new production and cost records and its aluminium business has reported significant structural cost reductions, he said. PTI SID MR