Vedanti wants Ram temple's construction to start before Dec 6

Sambhal (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti has hoped that the work on construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will start before December 6, the day when the Babri Masjid was pulled down by karsevaks in 1992.The former parliamentarian expressed the hope while disapproving of promulgation of any ordinance or enactment of a law to build the Ram temple and said an amicable settlement between the Hindus and Muslims to the Ayodhya dispute would be its "best possible solution."Speaking to reporters here Saturday at the Kalki Mahostsava, Vedanti said, "I want that the construction work for the Ram temple in Ayodhya should commence before December 6." "From the scenario which is visible, it seems that this month itself, there will be some grounds on which an agreement will be reached. On any date in December, we will start the construction work. We will not wait for 2019," he said. The former BJP MP, however, disapproved of any ordinance or law to build the Ram temple. "Bringing an ordinance or enacting a law may be construed as a forcible measure. If Hindus and Muslims sit together and amicably decide (to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya), it would be the best possible solution," he said. "To save the country from communal riots, the people from different sections of the society must sit together and deliberate so that the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya may start," he sauid.Vedanti said the seers, the people of the country, including both the Hindus and Muslims, want a solution to the Ayodhya tangle."The seers of the country have full faith that the BJP government will start the construction work of Ram Lalla's temple in Ayodhya. The Congress has never spoken about temple construction," he said. PTI CORR NAV SMI RAXRAX