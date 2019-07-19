Vegetable prices soar in Punjab, Haryana after rains; tomato selling at Rs 60-70 per kg

Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Prices of vegetables such as tomato, peas and beans have surged sharply over the last one week in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh owing to supply crunch caused by heavy rains in the region. Retail price of tomato has almost doubled from Rs 30-40 per kg to Rs 60-70 per kg, while that of peas have risen sharply to Rs 100 per kg from nearly Rs 70 per kg earlier, traders said Friday. The supply of tomato has reduced drastically from states like Himachal Pradesh. Besides, supply of other vegetables from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana too has been affected after heavy monsoon rains. Retail prices of other vegetables like beans and cucumber have also increased. Cauliflower was selling at around Rs 60-80 per kg from Rs 50 per kg earlier, price of beans has jumped to Rs 70-80 per kg from Rs 50 per kg. Potato prices of 'pahari' variety have risen to Rs 30 per kg from Rs 20 per kg. Bitter gourd was selling in the range of Rs 50-60 per kg as against Rs 40 per kg earlier, carrot prices have gone up from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, while cucumber prices have risen from Rs 20-30 per kg to Rs 40-50 per kg. Lemon prices have also increased to Rs 30-40 for 250 grams from Rs 20-25 for the same weight earlier. Bottle gourd prices have jumped from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, while okra was selling at Rs 60 per kg as against Rs 40 per kg earlier. Coriander prices have also doubled from Rs 20 per 100 gram earlier to Rs 40 for the same weight, while prices of chillies too have gone up, traders said. However, prices of onion have remained stable at around Rs 25 per kg, they said. The prices are likely to stabilise after a few days once the weather clears, a trader said here. PTI SUN RVKRVK