Vegetable vendor looted at gunpoint in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Jun 26 (PTI) Two bike-borne men allegedly looted a vegetable vendor at gunpoint near Akalgarh village here Wednesday, decamping with Rs 3,000 cash in and a mobile phone, police said. The vendor has been identified as Shivam (35), a resident of Bhullarai Colony. The vendor was injured in the incident and rushed to the Phagwara Civil Hospital by some villagers, police said. Shivam received a bullet injury in his hand, they said. The victim was selling vegetables when the robbers attacked him. When Shivam raised an alarm, the assailants fired at him, injuring him and decamping with the cash and mobile phone, police said. Investigating officer Gurmukh Singh said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered. PTI CORR VSD RDKRDK