Vehicle tracking devices, emergency buttons mandatory for public transport vehicles

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons have been made mandatory for all new public transport vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2019, the government said Wednesday.The move has been taken to ensure safety of passengers, especially women."All new public service vehicles except auto rickshaws and eRickshaws, registered on and after January 1, 2019, will have to be equipped with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) with emergency buttons," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.It said that fixing of VLT and emergency buttons have been made mandatory via notification. PTI NAM NAM BALBAL