Vehicle used in Kishtwar terror attack seized

Jammu, Apr 14 (PTI) Police have seized the car used in the Kishtwar terror attack in which a senior RSS functionary and his PSO were killed, an officer said Sunday. The vehicle was recovered from an area in Kishtwar district, he said. Police have released a photograph of the owner of the vehicle, Zahid Hussain, who had been absconding since the attack, the officer said. "We have identified and tracked down a vehicle (used in the terror attack). We have identified its owner also," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI. Hussain has reportedly joined terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen recently but police did not confirm this. According to sources, the car had a false number plate and had changed hands four times. Senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard were killed on April 9 when a militant opened fire inside a health centre in Kishtwar town.