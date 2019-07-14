Venezuelan man with over 100 cocaine capsules in stomach held at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended a Venezuelan man for allegedly smuggling drugs into the country by ingesting over 100 cocaine-filled capsules, officials said.The agency did not disclose the identity of the man but said he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on July 10 and was intercepted by the sleuths of the NCB's Delhi zonal unit on the basis of prior information.The man was taken to a hospital where the doctors detected that he had substance-filled capsules in his stomach.A total of 103 cocaine-filled capsules, containing 1.08 kg of the drug, were seized from the Venezuelan man, the officials said.The NCB was trying to ascertain the foreigner's alleged local drug-smuggling links, they added. PTI NES RC