Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine

Tirupati, June 4 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah NaiduTuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of LordVenkateswara at Tirumala near here.Naidu arrived here with his family members last evening on a two-day spiritual visit and stayed at a heavily guarded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) guest house on the hills.On his arrival at the shrine at the crack of dawn, he wasaccorded a warm welcome.He spent about half an hour in the shrine, temple sources told PTI.After offering prayers, the vice president was honouredwith a sacred silk cloth and 'prasadam' by the management of the shrine.Later, talking to reporters, he said Lord Venkateswarawas his family deity and thus he was named after the Lord. PTI COR ROH DVDV