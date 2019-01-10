Verma's removal: Rahul says Modi prisoner of his own lies

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Thursday that sacking of CBI chief Alok Verma twice showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "prisoner of his own lies" and there was fear in his mind over the alleged corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal. Gandhi's attack came hours after Verma was removed as CBI director by a high-powered committee headed by Modi on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty, in an unprecedented action in the central probe agency's 55-year history. "Fear is now rampaging through Mr Modi's mind. He can't sleep. He stole 30,000 Cr from the IAF and gave it to Anil Ambani. Sacking the CBI Chief #AlokVerma twice in a row, clearly shows that he is now a prisoner of his own lies. Satyamev Jayate," he tweeted. PTI SKC ASK SKC SNESNE