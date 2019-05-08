Vernacular.ai Helps Indian Businesses Find Their Voice

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, May 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Next-generation customer service through voice assistants Vernacular.ai has announced that its breakthrough technology is enabling Indian businesses to achieve significantly improved outcomes in customer satisfaction."Across sectors, we have found that 70% of call center queries are repetitive in nature and do not require human intervention. We have successfully automated these queries for multiple customers, across different languages using our Vernacular Intelligent Virtual Agent (VIVA). We have achieved a high level of accuracy given the complexities of Indian languages and pioneered algorithms to understand the customer's intent. The result is that we can deliver higher customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores for our clients compared to the previous human agent only model," says Sourabh Gupta, the Co-Founder and CEO of Vernacular.ai.While it has been known for a while now that voice and vernacular are game changers that would transform the way Indian businesses operate and impart customer service, businesses had struggled to incorporate the diversity of Indian languages. There was no complete package that would work as a single, unified platform with the ability to interact with the backend processes of systems, typically in English.Its AI and NLP-based platform, with up to 95% accuracy rate, offers two major products for improving the customer experience:Call center automationVoice assistant for appsThe result is that businesses can now speak the customer's language and enhance customer experience with voice-based interactions in local languages while up to 80% costs."At Vernacular.ai, we know that the future is going to be voice-first. We believe India's growth will mirror that of China in the use of vernacular and voice in the digital space, where push-to-talk features on smartphones are standard. Our mission is to help businesses be ready to solve for voice for the next billion Indians coming online," concludes Gupta.About Vernacular.ai: Vernacular.ai is a multi-lingual AI platform that automates call centers and builds voice assistants for Indian enterprises. The company was launched in 2016 by IIT Roorkee alumni and works closely with leading businesses, enabling them to achieve significant savings on call centers through the use of voice bots. Its Speech-to-Text engine supports 10 Indian languages, covering 100+ dialects and accents. The company's technology, products, and platforms are all focused on enabling the next billion Indian users to talk in their mother tongue for every business transaction.Source: Vernacular.ai PWRPWR