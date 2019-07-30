Very light rain in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Light rainfall occurred at a few places in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the meteorological department said as it predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours. Kapasan in Chittorgarh district recorded light rainfall of 4 cm and Manohar Thana in Jhalawar district recorded 3 cm of rain till Tuesday morning, the Met office said. Some places recorded very light rainfall of 2 cm or less during this period, while Kota received scant rainfall the till evening. PTI SDAHMB