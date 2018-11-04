Vested interests trying to create division in Assam: Sonowal

Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Days after the Tinsukia killings, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday said some people with vested interests were trying to create a division in the state to hamper the peace process. Speaking at an official function in Sonitpur district, Sonowal asserted that every person in the state was safe. "If there is peace, the state marches towards progress. However, some vested interests are hell bent to create rift in the state," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted him as saying. Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigues had Thursday shot dead five persons, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in Dhola of Tinsukia district.Sonowal said the people of Assam, who have been living harmoniously for centuries taking the philosophy of Sankardeva, Ajan Peer, Bishnu Rava, Dr Bhupen Hazarika and others, will defeat such divisive forces. "Everybody is safe in Assam as the government machinery is on its toes round the clock to defeat any evil design," Sonowal said. He added that all the communities have lent their hands to the development of the state.Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated the proceeding of handing over land pattas and allotment letters to about 11,500 landless local families at a programme held at Phulbari Tea Estate in Sonitpur district. He said the government will give land pattas to all local landless families in a phased manner. PTI TR SBN RHL