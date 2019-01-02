scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joined the BJP here on Wednesday.The 70-year-old actor joined the party in the presence of senior leaders including BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also in-charge for West Bengal.The actress had fought the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on the Congress ticket from Kolkata north-east seat, but lost. PTI JTR PYK NSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos