Veteran actor-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta dies at 84

(Eds: Eds: with more inputs) Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) Actor-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta, who featured in films such as "Jwar Bhata", "Ganga" and "36 Chowringhee Lane" while straddling an equally successful playback career, died in her sleep early Monday aged 84, family sources said.Ruma, the first wife of actor-singer Kishore Kumar, passed away at her Ballygunge Place residence in the city. She was suffering from age-related ailments.She is survived by two sons and a daughter."She passed away in her sleep early this morning. Our family doctor confirmed it. The timing of her death could be between 6 and 6.15 am," said Ayan Guha Thakurta, her son from her second marriage."Dada (Amit) is coming here this evening. He will be taking all the decisions (about her last rites)," Ayan said.She had returned to Kolkata only a month ago after staying with Amit Kumar in Mumbai for three months. Her last rites will be performed with state honours and a gun salute, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after visiting her residence."As per the wishes of the family, her body will be kept here at her home for admirers to come and pay their last respect," Banerjee said.Ruma, whose film career spans over 60 years, was born on November 3, 1934, in Kolkata. She started her career as a dancer before moving to the then Bombay where she married singer Kishore Kumar in the early 1950s but they got divorced in 1958. She later married writer-director Arup Guha Thakurta and had two children - singers Sromona and Ayan.Ruma, Satyajit Ray's niece, worked in the master-director's films "Abhijaan" (1962) and "Ganashatru" (1989).She also collaborated with ace filmmakers such as Tapan Sinha, Goutam Ghose, Mira Nair, Aparna Sen, Tarun Majumdar and Rajen Tarafdar.Her major film roles include "Palatak", "Antony Firingee", "80 Te Asio Na", "Balika Badhu", "Dadar Kirti", "Bhalobasa Bhalobasa" and "Wheelchair". "Jwar Bhata" will be remembered for being the debut of both Ruma and acting legend Dilip Kumar. Her other Hindi films were "Mashaal", "Afsar", "Raag Rang" and "Paar". She also essayed a role in Aparna Sen's first film "36 Chowringhee Lane" (1981). Ruma's last movie was Mira Nair's "Namesake" (2006). As a playback singer, she lent her voice to a number of films ranging from "Lukochuri" in 1958 to "Amrita Kumbher Sandhane" in 1982. Ruma founded the Calcutta Youth Choir, a song and dance troupe, in 1958, which is known for its performance of folk and mass songs. The Choir played a key role in popularising songs like "Aaj joto juddhabaj", "Bharatbarsho surjer ek naam", "O Ganga boichho keno" and "Waqt ki awaz".Before visiting the Guha Thakurta residence, the chief minister in a tweet expressed her grief over the passing away of Ruma."Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers," the CM wrote on her Twitter handle.Union Minister Babul Supriyo, actors Rituparna Sengupta and Prosenjit Chatterjee also condoled Ruma's death.