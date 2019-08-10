Veteran actor Vidya Sinha admitted to hospital

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Veteran actor Vidya Sinha is admitted at a suburban hospital here reportedly due to breathing problems. Sinha was admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu on Thursday. As per reports, she is suffering from lung and heart disorders and has been put on ventilator in the ICU. "She is not well right now... Beyond this I can't comment anything," Sinha's daughter Janhavi told PTI. The veteran actor is best known for her performances alongside Amol Palekar in "Rajnigandha" and "Chhoti Si Baat" and in mainstream commercial space for "Pati Patni Aur Woh" among others. She has also acted in quite a few TV shows like " Kkavyanjali", "Qubool Hai" and "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala". PTI KKP SHDSHD