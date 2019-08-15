Veteran actor Vidya Sinha dies at 71

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Vidya Sinha, the star of middle-of-the-road Hindi movies such as "Rajinigandha", "Chhoti Si Baat" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh", died on Thursday after prolonged illness. She was 71. Sinha was recently admitted at a suburban hospital here reportedly due to breathing problems. "She passed away today at 12 PM at the hospital due to prolonged illness," Sinha's daughter Janhavi told PTI. The veteran actor made a name for herself with her woman-next-door characters opposite Amol Palekar in "Rajnigandha" and "Chhoti Si Baat" and in mainstream commercial space for "Pati Patni Aur Woh" among others.In a career spanning over four decades, she also featured in "Josh", "Love Story", "Bodyguard" and TV shows such as "Kkavyanjali", "Qubool Hai" and "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala". Producer Rajan Shahi, who worked with the actor on the TV show "Itti Si Khushi", said Sinha was not only extremely talented but "most importantly a very down to earth person.""I remember her very sweet request... When she was cast to play a pivotal role in the show, she requested me if I would direct one of her scenes. I had stopped directing since long... but could not say no to such a senior and veteran actor... She was extremely warm and created a family bond with all unit and actors," he said in a statement. TV actor Smriti Karla, who worked with Sinha on "Itti Si Khushi", called her passing away "a big loss for the film and tv Industry.""As a child I have seen her as a heroine and then I had the honour of working with her as my 'Dadi'... I remember gushing when she complimented me for being a fine actress. She was extremely loving and caring. We will miss her presence but she will live through her films," she said.On Twitter, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote, "RIP Vidya Sinha Ji. You were the epitome of grace and dignity on and off the screen."Director Madhur Bhandarkar said Sinha will always be remembered for her superlative performances in films like "Rajnigandha", "Chhoti si Baat" & "Pati Patni Aur Woh". "My condolences to her family & friends. #OmShanti," he tweeted."RIP Vidya Sinha. You will be always remembered, specially for Rajinigandha, Chhoti Si Baat and Mukti," Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote on Twitter. PTI JUR BKBK