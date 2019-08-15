Veteran actor Vidya Sinha passes away

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Veteran actor Vidya Sinha, best known for her role of in Basu Chatterjee's "Chhoti Si Baat" and "Rajinigandha", passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness. She was 71.Sinha was recently admitted at a suburban hospital here reportedly due to breathing problems. "She passed away today at 12 PM at the hospital due to prolonged illness," Sinha's daughter Janhavi told PTI. The veteran actor is known for her performances opposite Amol Palekar in "Rajnigandha" and "Chhoti Si Baat" and in mainstream commercial space for "Pati Patni Aur Woh" among others. She also acted in quite a few TV shows like " Kkavyanjali", "Qubool Hai" and "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala". PTI KKP JUR BKBK