Veteran comedian 'Crazy' Mohan dies at 66

Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) Popular Tamil playwright and theatre and film comedian 'Crazy' Mohan died here on Monday following a massive heart attack at the age of 66, his longtime associate, filmmaker SB Kanthan said. According to sources close to the family, Mohan, 66, was rushed to a city hospital here following complaints of unease, but despite efforts he could not be revived.Mohan entered the film industry after a long and successful career as a theatre personality. He penned the scripts for several super hit films, including Kamal Haasan-starrer "Avvai Shanmugi", "Vasool Raja MBBS", and "Michael Madhana Kamarajan", besides acting in many.He is survived by his wife and son.Many from the South film industry remembered Mohan for his contribution to the world of cinema and theatre. "Crazy Mohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul. Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke," actor Siddharth wrote on Twitter. Music composer G V Prakash Kumar said, "No one can ever replace you Crazy Mohan sir... A legendary writer who will be missed forever... Condolences to the family ... RIP Crazy Mohan."