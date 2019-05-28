Veteran Freedom Fighter passes away, CM expresses grief

Shimla, May 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of freedom fighter Gian Chand, an official spokesperson said. Chand breathed his last at his native village in Mohalla Ramgarh of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday evening. Born on October 26, 1926, Chand was a member of Azad Hind Fauj led by Netaji Subhash Chander Bose. He is survived by wife Kunti Devi and three sons. The chief minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members. Deputy Speaker Hans Raj also condoled the death of the veteran freedom fighter. PTI DJI INDIND