Veteran journalist Kanwar Sain Jolly passed away at 86

Gurgaon, Oct 17 (PTI) Veteran journalist Kanwar Sain Jolly passed away following a prolonged illness on Thursday, according to his family. He was 86.Jolly, who retired as Deputy General Manager of PTI new agency in 1993, breathed his last at a hospital here, his family said.He served at various positions for 40 years at PTI, India's premier news agency.During his tenure, Jolly was honoured with several awards.Post his retirement from PTI, he served with various organisations such as KPMG, Pepsi and DuPont. PTI CPS TDSTDS