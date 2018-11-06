Veteran PTI journalist passes away: Family

(Eds: Corrections in intro) New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) K P Srivastava, a former PTI journalist, died on Tuesday after a brief illness, his family said. He was 93. Srivastava worked his way up from a reporter at Lucknow PTI to become its Editor in the 1980s. He is survived by his child, Indu Srivastava. KPS, as he was known in the journalistic circles, joined PTI Lucknow as a reporter in the early fifties, and was transferred from there to Mumbai and then to Delhi. He rose to become an Editor and retired in the late eighties. During his tenure as a Special Correspondent, he covered the Congress party and prime ministers starting from Jawaharlal Nehru. After retirement, he was the press advisor to former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. PTI UZM SMNSMN