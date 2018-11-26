Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan to receive Special Award at IFFI closing

Panaji, Nov 26 (PTI) Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan will be honoured with IFFI Special Award for his lifetime contribution to cinema.Khan, one half of the famous writer duo Salim-Javed credited for penning popular films such as "Sholay" and "Zanjeer", among others, will receive the honour at the closing ceremony of the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India on November 28.According to a PIB press release, the 83-year-old writer will be presented with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a certificate and a shawl.Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore made the announcement on Twitter on Monday."It's a privilege for #IFFI to honour #SalimKhan for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema at #IFFI2018. Join us in presenting the award to him at the closing ceremony of #IFFI2018," Rathore tweeted. PTI RDS RBRB