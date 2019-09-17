Veteran Technologist Peter Burke Joins Cybage Board of Directors

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Cybage, a leader in the technology consulting and product engineering space, announces the appointment of Peter Burke to its Board of Directors. Dr. Burke's appointment marks a revolutionary moment in Cybage's bid in providing exemplary project deliveries to its global customers.We are pleased to welcome Peter to the Board. With his long-standing experience in managing large teams and handling scalable businesses, Peter is a revered industry professional whose research work has propelled the field of technology solutions to new heights, said Arun Nathani, MD & CEO, Cybage. Peters valuable experience in artificial intelligence will complement Cybages data driven solutions leading to consistent success in the future. Peter Burke added, Cybage emerged as a global leader in the product engineering and technology outsourcing field supported by its varied and impressive clientele. As part of my role in Cybage, I look forward to combining my technological and managerial expertise to strengthen Cybages footprint in the dynamic global techno-scape. A software industry veteran experienced in Information services, Telecommunications and Video systems, Peter holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. He has published research papers in the field of AI and Production Scheduling, is an expert in IP-Video Systems, Big Data Infrastructure and Cybersecurity. In the past, Peter has served at an executive level with industry game changers such as IBM, Ceon Corp, ARRIS Global Video Systems and Neustar. With the appointment of Peter Burke, Cybage's Board now consists of 5 members, including Arun Nathani, Managing Director & CEO Cybage; Ritu Nathani, Director, Cybage and Head, Cybage CSR; Walter Mastelink, Entrepreneur; and Greg Butterfield, Founder and Managing Partner, SageCreek. About Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., a technology consulting organization, is a leader in the hi-tech and outsourced product engineering space. It is a valued partner to technology startups, mid-size companies, and Fortune 500 corporations alike. Cybages solutions are focused on cutting-edge technologies and are enabled by a scientific, data-driven digital decision-making platform called DecisionMines for Digital Excellence. Cybage has a highly skilled talent pool of more than 6,100+ employees and a marked presence in North America, the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Cybage provides seamless services and dependable deliveries to clients from diverse industry verticals such as Media & Advertising, Travel & Hospitality, Online Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Supply Chain & Logistics, Enterprise, and Technology.Image: Dr. Peter Burke PWRPWR