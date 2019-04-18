VHP asks EC to ban Abdullahs, Mehbooba from holding rallies in J-K

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded that the Election Commission ban top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- from holding public rallies in the state and file FIRs against them for allegedly promoting enmity between the Muslim majority and the other minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.A delegation of VHP led by its international working president Alok Kumar met officials of the poll panel and submitted a memorandum along with copies of speeches of NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in which they have made allegedly made controversial remarks on Section 370 related to special status of Jammu and Kashmir."Going by the statements of these three leaders on Section 370, it is clear they are dancing to the tune of Pakistan which is a dreaded enemy of India and is continuously waging war against our country. They are in total connivance and are acting under a well-planned conspiracy with their active support," Verma told reporters after the meeting.The VHP in the memorandum claimed these leaders and their parties have no faith in the Constitution of India. "They are openly inciting people for sedition to divide India on the basis of Muslim religion," it alleged."The Election Commission should file FIR against them, start criminal proceedings against them and ban them from holding public rallies in the Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Kumar said reckless statements have no place in a democratic country and cannot be allowed under the garb of freedom of speech and expression. PTI JTR RT