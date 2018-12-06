VHP, Bajrang Dal organise event to mark 26th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition

Ayodhya, Dec 6 (PTI) The demand for construction of a Ram temple resonated at an event organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal Thursday at the Karsewakpuram here to mark 26th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal marked the day as 'Shaurya Diwas' (day of bravery) and 'Vijay Diwas' (day of victory).Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara said, "It is the biggest issue in front of the country. There are three courts lower courts, high court and the Supreme Court. But the people's court is above these three courts. We must go to the people's court, and convince the public for construction of a Ram temple."He said that a meeting of seers will be held in Allahabad and the date for construction of a Ram temple will be finalised."No one can stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the construction is likely to begin soon. And, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured me," Das said.He also questioned why is India not a Hindu nation (Hindu rashtra) despite Hindus constituting for nearly 85 per cent of its population."More than the Muslims, it is the Hindus who are the enemy of Hindus," Das said. He added that Islam and Christianity are beliefs, "but the 'sanatan dharam' is existing since the dawn of civilisation". He also observed that religious conversion has become the "biggest threat" for the country and blamed the caste system (among Hindus).Das also blamed religious conversion for the recent Bulandshahr violence and urged the government to implement strict anti-religious conversion laws.Mahant Kanhaiya Das, who heads the Sant Samiti said, "The person who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi was given a capital punishment. But, Lord Ram, whose hymns were sung by Mahatma Gandhi, has been virtually languishing in jail. Now tell me who should be punished."He also said that India was a superpower only because of Lord Ram."If the locks of the doors of Ram Janmabhoomi were opened, it was due to the magic of Lord Ram," Das said.He also slammed former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had ordered to open fire on kar sevaks marching towards Ayodhya in 1990.In his address, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (Ayodhya) said that celebration of Shaurya Diwas is a "happy experience"."With the grace of Lord Ram, his worship is being done on a daily basis. But we have to give a grandeur to it. Wherever I go in India or abroad people only ask me that when will the Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya?" he said.Das also said that it is the character of Lord Ram which helped the youngsters to resurrect different organisations in the country."The way in which Lord Ram embraced a number of people and objects, we have to embrace his character, become his devotee, follow his ideals, and this will pave the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. If we all religiously follow the character of Lord Ram, India will become a Hindu rashtra," he said. PTI NAV KJKJ