VHP demands removal of Rajbhar from UP cabinet

Lucknow Nov 22 (PTI) Upset over SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar's remark that seers of Ayodhya were raking up the Ram temple issue for their "livelihood", the VHP on Thursday demanded removal of the minister from the UP cabinet. The temple will be constructed and hurdles like Rajbhar will be taken care by 'Ram bhakts' like Hanuman, said Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). "The indecent and demeaning comments on seers and on the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple will not be tolerated at all. He is stabbing the Yogi government while being a part of it and therefore, he should be sacked," he said in a statement. Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) - an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh - said saints and seers rake up the Ram temple issue as it is linked to their livelihood. "There is no other means of income for the saints as they are neither involved in agriculture nor any other work and so rake up the temple issue as this is the means of their livelihood," Rajbhar has been quoted as saying in a section of media. Referring to the minister's remark in Allahabahd, Sharma said, "Despite being a part of the government which is led by a seer himself, these comments only show his cheap thinking and shamelessness." He said they will meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this connection after the 'Dharma Sabha' on November 25 and if needed, they are also ready to hold a protest. "Viewing the Ram temple issue from a political angle is in fact an attack on the traditions and beliefs of crores of Hindus," Sharma said. The VHP leader said if a minister who links the temple with the livelihood of seers selflessly carrying on a religious and cultural movement, is not sacked it will only encourage dissatisfaction among the Hindutva organisations. PTI SAB SNE ASH SNESNE